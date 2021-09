WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was killed after she crashed into a home in Wake Forest Thursday afternoon, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Thursday along the 4100 block of Burlington Mills Road. A sedan crashed into and was stuck underneath the mobile home.

Troopers said the driver of the car, Lynda Sue Keys, died.

No other information was available.