Woman dies after double-shooting in Raleigh Friday night; man injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and a man was seriously injured after a shooting in Raleigh Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 8:50 p.m. at 428 Lansing Street, which is in a neighborhood off Poole Road, just east of Raleigh Boulevard, according to Raleigh police.

The woman and man wounded in the shooting were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Nicole Dixon, 43, died after arriving at the hospital, polcie said. The man’s injuries were serious, but believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

There was no word about any suspects. No other details were released.

Detectives are leading a follow-up investigation and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.