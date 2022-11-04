RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 91-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while she was riding on a scooter in northwest Raleigh Friday afternoon, police said.

According to Raleigh police, officers were called just before 4:45 p.m. to the 8200 block of Country Trail, which is near Cornerstone Commons.

The woman was riding the scooter for a grocery store trip, according to police.

The woman was transported to Wake Med Hospital where she died.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said. Police said there was no sign of impairment and no arrests were made.

The investigation is continuing.