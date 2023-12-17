RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said Sunday that a woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing Poole Road Saturday evening.

Police added that the incident was a hit-and-run crash with the driver of the pickup truck leaving the scene.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Poole Road near Russ Street, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

The woman was initially seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Later, the woman, Donna Faye Norman, 53, died at the hospital, according to police.

Police said Sunday that Norman was crossing Poole Road and was not in a designated crosswalk when she was hit.

“The preliminary investigation indicates Norman was struck by a white four-door pickup truck traveling southeast on Poole Road,” police said.

The truck continued straight on Poole Road after the collision.

“We can also confirm this indeed was a hit and run,” police said.

Police said Sunday that the crash remains under investigation.