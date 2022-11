RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was shot in Raleigh early Sunday, police said.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. along Bragg Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Police did not say what led to the shooting or release the name of the woman who died.

Bragg Street is located just southeast of downtown Raleigh. The area is just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.