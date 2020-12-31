Woman dies after townhome fire in North Raleigh, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman died after being taken to the hospital following a townhome fire in North Raleigh Wednesday evening, a report said.

Firefighters responded to the townhome located along the 1200 block of Falls Church Road around 5:18 p.m. They arrived to find smoke showing from the second floor of the two-story unit, the report said.

It took 35 firefighters about 20 minutes to get it under control, the report said.

A woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. She later died from injuries sustained, the report said.

The fire was caused by “improperly discarded smoking material,” according to the report.