KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who troopers said was “distracted by her cellphone” is facing charges after slamming into the back of a stopped pickup on Interstate 87 near Knightdale Wednesday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers received a call at 8:13 a.m. regarding a crash on I-87 south near Hodge Road, which is in Wake County near Knightdale.

A preliminary investigation by highway patrol showed that a woman driving a Chevrolet pickup was “distracted by her cellphone” and failed to slow down and then slammed into the back of another Chevrolet pickup that was stopped in traffic.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, troopers said.

The distracted driver is charged with reckless driving and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Three lanes of I-87 were closed for about 30 minutes following the crash. All lanes and the shoulder were reopened by 9:40 a.m.