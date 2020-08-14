Woman driving SUV crashes into occupied apartment in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman crashed an SUV into an apartment building, stunning the people inside who were sleeping Friday, officials say.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at 3151 Calvary Drive, near the Capital Boulevard and Louisburg Road split, according to police.

Several people were inside the apartment unit when it was hit.

“Sounded like a bomb,” said Robert Fusasolis, who was in the apartment that was hit.

Fusasolis said he evacuated his wife and their young granddaugter, who were sleeping in the unit where the crash happened.

Police are investigating how the crash happened.

No one was hurt.

