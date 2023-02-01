CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was ejected and transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after a single-vehicle crash, the Cary Police Department said.

The woman, Enedina Tomas, 24, was a passenger in a car traveling along Chapel Hill Road when it was involved in a rollover crash at the Fincastle Drive intersection.

She was ejected, Cary Public Information Officer Kenric Alexander said, and transported to a nearby hospital just before 8 p.m. Alexander said her injuries were serious, but appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Additionally, the driver, a male now identified as 22-year-old Magno Matul, has been charged with careless and reckless driving as well as driving without a license, Alexander said.

Alexander originally said Matul was being investigated for alcohol being a contributing factor, but a news release at 9:35 p.m. said that has now been ruled out.