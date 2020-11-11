Woman escapes injury when oncoming train plows into her SUV in Garner, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman escaped injury after she was able to get out of her SUV before it was hit by a train in Garner Wednesday morning, according to police.
According to authorities, they believe the woman was trying to cross the train tracks around 9:30 a.m. when a train was heading toward her. The arms hadn’t come down yet when the woman was trying to cross, but once she was on the tracks the arms came down, police said.
The woman panicked and got out of her vehicle, which was then hit by the oncoming train, Garner police said.
The woman was not injured and no one else was in the SUV when it was hit.
Police did not say if any charges will be filed in the crash.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich? This is how you can get one
- Georgia will conduct hand recount of 5 million ballots – how will it work?
- Robeson County man charged with 6 counts of sex crimes against a child
- SC deputy coroner 1 of 2 charged with murder in connection with missing man’s death
- North Carolina sets new daily record for new COVID-19 cases
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now