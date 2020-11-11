Woman escapes injury when oncoming train plows into her SUV in Garner, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman escaped injury after she was able to get out of her SUV before it was hit by a train in Garner Wednesday morning, according to police.

According to authorities, they believe the woman was trying to cross the train tracks around 9:30 a.m. when a train was heading toward her. The arms hadn’t come down yet when the woman was trying to cross, but once she was on the tracks the arms came down, police said.

A woman was able to escape her SUV before it was hit by an oncoming train in Garner (Photo: Randall Edge)

The woman panicked and got out of her vehicle, which was then hit by the oncoming train, Garner police said.

The woman was not injured and no one else was in the SUV when it was hit.

Police did not say if any charges will be filed in the crash.

