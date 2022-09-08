WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest has identified the woman found dead inside a vehicle outside the Youngsville Police Department on Wednesday.

Officials say 54-year-old Jacqueline Beckwith, 54, was the victim in Wednesday’s fatal shooting.

Wake Forest officials say Beckwith was in a relationship with Terrance J’Von Hartsfield. The Town said Wednesday Wake Forest police arrested Terrance J’Von Hartsfield, 33. He was charged him with murder and possession of a firearm by felon.

Police said around noon on Wednesday, Wake Forest Police officers responded to a shooting at 103 North White Street. When police officers got there, they did not find a victim and initiated an investigation to determine whether a shooting had occurred, according to a news release.

At about 1:30 p.m., the Youngsville Police Department contacted Wake Forest Police to report a man arrived in the YPD parking lot and reported there was a dead woman in his car.

Hartsfield was later identified as that man and Beckwith was identified as the victim.