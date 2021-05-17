Woman found dead near Raleigh shopping center, investigation underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A death investigation is underway in Raleigh after a woman was found dead near a shopping center on Sunday night, police said.

At 10:38 p.m., police responded to a report of a dead person in the 1000-block of N. Rogers Lane, which is near the Edgewater Place shopping center, officials said.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the body of a woman.

Authorities said an investigation is underway and more information will be provided as the case progresses.

Police have not released the identity of the woman or said yet if they believe foul play was involved.

