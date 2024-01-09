RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was found dead from gunfire in a Raleigh shopping center after a man possibly killed himself in a shooting early Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident was first reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Tollington Drive, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers were able to ascertain the location of a deceased adult male,” the news release said.

The man was found with injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Plaza Place, which is a shopping center off Creedmoor Road just south of Millbrook Road, police said.

A woman was also found dead with gunshot wounds in the same location, according to police.

“This remains an active death investigation of two individuals,” the news release said.

No suspects are being sought and there is no threat to the community.