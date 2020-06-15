Woman found shot outside Raleigh gas station, 2nd person shows up wounded at WakeMed, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after two people were found shot in two different locations Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 4100-block of Western Boulevard – outside a Circle K convenience store – around 11:45 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Once at the scene, police found an adult female who had been shot and was suffering from what officials said appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Shortly after finding the injured woman, officers went to WakeMed to see a walk-in gunshot victim who also had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police are investigating both shootings and said that their preliminary findings show that the shooting occurred in the 4100-block of Valley Stream Drive, which is 10 miles from where the woman was found shot.

Officials did not say how the woman ended up outside the convenience store.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

More headlines from CBS17.com: