GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was found unconscious in a Garner home Saturday night by local police.

Garner police responded to the 100 block of Harper Street just before 10:30 p.m. to find one woman unconscious after suffering injuries from either a shooting or stabbing. Officials do not know which at this time, they say.

The preliminary investigation revealed the woman, who has not yet been identified, suffered injuries to her abdomen. She has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story and CBS 17 will update it as more information becomes available.