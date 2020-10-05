Woman held at gunpoint during Knightdale home invasion

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in Knightdale early Monday, officials say.

One man was charged in the incident which was first reported as “suspicious activity” in the Mingo Creek community of Knightdale, according to a news release from Knightdale town officials.

“An alert neighbor noticed several subjects, dressed in dark clothing, looking into cars in a parking lot,” the release said.

Police responded and detained one person. Other suspects fled.

While police were investigating, another 911 call came in from a person living on Hadel Place.

“The female resident reported she had been held at gunpoint, while intruders searched her home,” the news release said.

The home invasion happened before police arrived at the scene, the news release said.

Jawan Williams, 25, of Knightdale, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, and felony conspiracy.

Police said officers and Raleigh K-9 teams searched the area for hours, but no other suspects were found.

Williams is being held in the Wake County Jail under a $251,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 919-217-2261.

