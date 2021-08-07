Woman hit by car Friday night in Raleigh dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman who was hit by a car in Raleigh on Friday night has died, Raleigh Police said Saturday morning.

Jessica Davis, 38, was struck by a car in the 1600 block of East Millbrook Road at approximately 11 p.m. Friday night.

When Raleigh Police arrived at the scene Davis was suffering from serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Jose Moral-Alvarez by the police department’s incident report, remained at the scene.

The department is still conducting an investigation and E. Millbrook Road between Memory Lane and Old Wake Forest Road is temporarily closed. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes at this time.