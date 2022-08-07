RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a woman was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Raleigh late Saturday night.

At about 11:39 p.m., the woman was crossing south Blount St. near Hoke St. when she was hit by the car, according to police.

Officers say she was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

According to reports, the driver of the car stayed at the scene while officers investigated.

Police closed the area of south Blount St. where the woman was hit for at least 30 minutes during the investigation.

The woman did not appear to use the crosswalk, according to a release.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and would not comment on whether the driver’s blood alcohol level was checked.