Woman hit by car in North Raleigh; road closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A road is closed in North Raleigh after a woman was hit by a car Thursday night, Raleigh police said.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. near Perry Creek Road and Clarks Fork Drive, which is near Capital Boulevard and north of its interchange with Interstate 540.

Perry Creek Road was closed as police investigated.

Police said the driver remained on scene and is not expected to be charged.

The woman was taken to the hospital. The severity of her injuries was not known.

