RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was wounded when gunshots were fired into a home in northeast Raleigh late Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported just before 10:45 p.m. on a road in the 3000 block of Stony Brook Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

A woman was injured when gunshots were fired into a home in the Stony Brook North mobile home community along Branchwater Circle, police said.

At least six evidence markers were on the road after the shooting. The markers are typically used by police to denote the location of shell casings.

The woman was hit in her leg and was taken to WakeMed for treatment, Raleigh police said.

The woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The mobile home community is located just outside Interstate 440 off Brentwood Road, which is just off Capital Boulevard.

Police said Saturday that there had not been any arrests.