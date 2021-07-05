Woman hit by July 4th celebratory gunfire in Raleigh, police say

The street where the woman was when she was hit by gunfire Sunday night. CBS 17 photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was hit by Fourth of July celebratory gunfire in Raleigh Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. outside a home in the 4000 block of Scofield Drive, according to Raleigh police.

A woman was outside on her porch watching fireworks while someone was firing a gun into the air several blocks away, police said.

The woman was hit in the back by a bullet. Police said she was grazed and the gunshot “left a bruise and did not penetrate her skin.”

The woman was checked by EMS at the scene but did not go to a hospital.

After the woman was hit, the bullet fell to the ground nearby, according to police. The round was recovered by officers.

“It wasn’t a straight-angle shot — it fell out of the sky,” the Raleigh police watch commander Lt. Michael Schabel said.