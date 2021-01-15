Woman hit by van while crossing road in Knightdale, officials say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 62-year-old woman was hospitalized Friday night after she was hit by a van while she was riding her bicycle in Knightdale, officials said.

The woman was crossing Hodge Road in a crosswalk near the Mingo Creek Greenway trailhead when a 1996 Ford Econoline van traveling south failed to yield and hit her, according to town spokesperson Jonas Silver.

Her injuries were described as “critical but non-life-threatening.” She was taken to WakeMed for treatment, Silver said.

Reduced visibility caused by the weather is believed to have been a factor. The driver of the van was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian within a marked crosswalk and no operator’s license.

The investigation is ongoing.

