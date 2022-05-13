RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was hit while crossing on foot in the intersection of Peyton Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard by a hit-and-run driver Friday night, police said.

Officers said the woman, who has yet to be identified, was struck when a vehicle turned into the crosswalk of the intersection just before 9 p.m.

Raleigh police also said the woman was able to give vehicle identifiers for the suspect that it hopes to release soon. However, she and police do not have any clues on what the suspect looks like. Officers said he or she fled the scene after striking the woman.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.

Anyone with information is asking to contact Raleigh police.