Woman hit, killed by car in Cary neighborhood, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police said they’re investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic collision Monday morning.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. along the 1000 block of Castalia Drive, which is in a neighborhood near the intersection of High House and NW Maynard roads.

Cary police Capt. Steve Wilkins said the car came around a curve on Castalia Drive near Cougar Court and hit the woman. She died at the scene.

The woman’s family lives nearby and has been notified. Investigators are interviewing the driver, who stayed on scene, as well as witnesses.

No other information was immediately available.

