Raleigh police at the scene of the deadly incident on Friday at Duke Raleigh Hospital. Photo by Matt Morrison/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in the parking deck of Duke Raleigh Hospital on Wake Forest Road on Friday.

Just after 3:15 p.m., officers were called to the hospital and found a woman who had been hit, police said.

Police said a vehicle was making a turn in the deck and hit the woman. The victim, who was in her 70s, later died.

Raleigh police are investigating the collision.

Further information was not released.