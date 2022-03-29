RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motel in Raleigh was damaged after a car smashed through the side of the building on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to authorities, the crash occurred when an older woman was parking her car in the lot outside the Super 8 motel in the 3800-block of Capital Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m.

Police said the woman meant to hit her brake but instead hit the gas and plowed through a glass section of the building.

The driver had minor injuries.

Police said that charges aren’t expected to be filed but the crash is still under investigation.