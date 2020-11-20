Woman hits gas instead of brake, plows SUV into Raleigh hair salon, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman driving an SUV hit the gas instead of the brake Friday morning and smashed into a hair salon in Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center at 1669 North Market Drive, which is just off Wake Forest Road at Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh police said.

The crash broke the front door and several front windows at The Hair Associates. Some chairs that were against the windows were also hit by the SUV.

Police said no one was hurt. The woman who was driving the SUV was not cited, police said.

Friday afternoon, the business was boarding up the windows and expected the windows and door would be replaced early next week, one worker said.