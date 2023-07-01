RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot around midnight Friday on Capital Boulevard.

At about 11:59 p.m., officers said they were called to the 3300 block of Capital Blvd. in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Police said detectives remained at the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.