Woman identified in deadly Holly Springs golf cart incident; man charged with DWI

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials have identified a woman who died following a golf cart incident over the weekend in Holly Springs.

A man is facing a DWI charge after the deadly incident, which happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Morning Oaks Drive in the 12 Oaks development of Holly Springs, officials said.

The man charged is Jeremy Rollins Martin, 43, of Morning Oaks Drive, according to officials.

Martin’s wife, Stefani Sayers Martin, 41, was in the passenger seat of the golf cart when the incident happened, according to Holly Springs town officials.

She was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital where she died Saturday, the news release said.

“The facts and circumstances of how the woman died are still under investigation,” the news release said. “No charges in the death of the woman have been filed.”