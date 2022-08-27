Raleigh police at the scene after a child was hit by a car in a driveway Saturday afternoon. Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was hit by a car in a Raleigh driveway Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bayfield Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Western Boulevard near Interstate 440, according to Ralegh police.

A woman who is related to the victim was operating a car in the driveway when she hit the boy, who was lying down in the driveway at the time of the incident, police said.

Police said the driveway goes up a hill, which made visibility difficult for the woman driving the car.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, suffered broken bones and is expected to recover, according to officers.

Police said they did not think there would be any charges in the incident, calling it “an accident.”