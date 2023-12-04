RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A stabbing at a hotel near downtown Raleigh led to a man being sent to the hospital on Monday night.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded just before 8 p.m. to the InTown Suites on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been stabbed, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but the severity of his injuries is not known at this time, according to Raleigh police.

Police said a woman is now in custody in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.