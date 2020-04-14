Woman injured after being stabbed overnight near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police say a woman was seriously injured after being stabbed overnight in the same area where another stabbing occurred last Thursday.

According to police, a 39-year-old woman was stabbed shortly after 2 a.m. near the 900-block of Method Road, but was located at the Circle K on Western Boulevard.

Investigators are searching for a male suspect last scene driving a white Honda.

On April 9, police responded to a stabbing call around 6:20 p.m. in the 900-block of Method Road, which is adjacent to the Method Road Soccer Park. The following day a 19-year-old was charged with murder in the stabbing incident that left one man dead and another with serious injuries, Raleigh police said.

At the time officers said they found three adults suffering from stab wounds. All three were taken to WakeMed.

One of the stabbing victims, Henry Thomas Thorpe, 52, died as a result of his injuries.

A 57-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Tyler James Underhill, 19, was at first believed to have been stabbed in the incident but investigators later determined that he had not been stabbed but he was injured.

Underhill has been charged murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with the incident.

Police are currently investigating today’s incident and have not said the stabbing is connected to last week’s stabbing.

More headlines from CBS17.com: