Woman injured after she’s hit by vehicle in south Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was hit by a vehicle in south Raleigh Tuesday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Wheeler and Tryon roads, according to Raleigh police.

Police said the woman was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by the driver of a sedan, who told police he did not see the woman in a darkened area of the road.

The condition of the woman was not known, but police said she was conscious and talking when taken to WakeMed by ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene after the crash, police said.

No other information was available.