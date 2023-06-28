RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating an early Wednesday evening shooting in downtown.

Around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting into a vehicle at the 400 block of South Person Street.

A woman with her two children in the car were driving north on Person Street when a bullet struck her vehicle and shattered the glass. Woman was not shot, but got injuries from the shattered glass.

It was determined that no one was struck by gunfire. However, the woman was injured by broken glass. She was treated at the scene by EMS. Her children were not injured. There is no suspect at this time.

South Person Street is closed between East Davie and East Martin streets as police continue to investigate. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit CrimeStoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.