Woman killed after losing control of her vehicle, crashing into trees, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was killed after she went off the road and slammed her vehicle into a tree on Tuesday night, Raleigh police confirmed Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a woman was speeding in the 10000-block of Durant Road around 11:20 p.m. when her vehicle went off the road and crashed into a group of trees in the woods.

Police said the woman was killed on impact. No other vehicles or people were involved in the wreck, officials said.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time as police are still trying to notify her family.