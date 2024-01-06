RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was killed in a car crash that closed part of Interstate 440 in Raleigh Friday night, police said.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, a woman in a 2021 Honda Accord was driving west on I-440 from Six Forks Road around 7:40 p.m. when the vehicle hit a tree to the right of the on-ramp, moved onto the highway and struck a concrete median.

The driver was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

MORE FROM CBS 17

WAKE COUNTY NEWS

Police said the preliminary investigation into incident indicates the driver “suffered from a medical emergency which caused the crash.”

The westbound lanes of I-440 were closed for a couple hours Friday night as crews and investigators worked the scene.

The Raleigh Police Department said the incident remains under investigation.