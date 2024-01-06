RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was killed in a car crash that closed part of Interstate 440 in Raleigh Friday night, police said.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, a woman in a 2021 Honda Accord was driving west on I-440 from Six Forks Road around 7:40 p.m. when the vehicle hit a tree to the right of the on-ramp, moved onto the highway and struck a concrete median.

The driver was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation into incident indicates the driver “suffered from a medical emergency which caused the crash.”

The westbound lanes of I-440 were closed for a couple hours Friday night as crews and investigators worked the scene.

The Raleigh Police Department said the incident remains under investigation.