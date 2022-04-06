GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – One woman is dead and another driver suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Garner, Highway Patrol confirmed.

Officials said one of the cars involved in the collision veered left of center on Rand Road in Garner just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, resulting in the two-car crash.

A 46-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld until more next of kin are notified, died as a result. The other injured person went to the hospital with serious injuries, that officials said were broken bones, but is expected to be discharged later today.

Police did not say whether it was the woman’s car or the other driver who veered over the line.

Rand Road was closed for approximately two hours on Wednesday but has since reopened.