Woman knew man was sexually abusing girl but did not report crimes, Wake County officials say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale couple was arrested after a man sexually abused a girl and a woman knew about it but did not report the incidents, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the matter started Friday with arrests taking place Saturday night.

Lazaro Bernabe Gonzalez-Olivier, 42, was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Jesica Alejandra Rodriguez-Herrera, 34, is charged with felony child abuse allowing sexual assault, officials said.

“During an interview with investigators, Gonzalez-Olivier admitted that he sexually assaulted the juvenile. Ms. Rodriguez-Herrera also stated that she knew about the assault,” the news release said.

Gonzalez-Olivier’s bond is set at $30,000. Rodriguez-Herrera had her bond set at $50,000.