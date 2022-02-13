Woman knew man was sexually abusing girl but did not report crimes, Wake County officials say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lazaro Bernabe Gonzalez-Olivier (left) and Jesica Alejandra Rodriguez-Herrera. Photos from CCBI.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale couple was arrested after a man sexually abused a girl and a woman knew about it but did not report the incidents, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the matter started Friday with arrests taking place Saturday night.

Lazaro Bernabe Gonzalez-Olivier, 42, was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Jesica Alejandra Rodriguez-Herrera, 34, is charged with felony child abuse allowing sexual assault, officials said.

“During an interview with investigators, Gonzalez-Olivier admitted that he sexually assaulted the juvenile. Ms. Rodriguez-Herrera also stated that she knew about the assault,” the news release said.

Gonzalez-Olivier’s bond is set at $30,000. Rodriguez-Herrera had her bond set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories