Woman, man hospitalized after Wake Forest house fire

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man were hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation after a Wake Forest home was damaged by a fire Monday evening, officials said.

The fire was reported at a single-story home around 7:45 p.m. at 605 Wall Rd., according to Wake Forest Assistant Fire Chief Waylon Holbrook.

It took fire crews about 15 minutes to get the blaze under control. The fire caused “significant damage” to the house, Holbrook said.

One victim suffered burns and smoke inhalation while the other had smoke inhalation injuries, Holbrook said.

The fire appeared to be mainly in the kitchen and center of the home.

There was no cause determined Monday night, but officials will exaine the scene Tuesday to investigate the cause, Holbrook said.

The condition of the injured couple was not available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: