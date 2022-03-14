GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver fleeing Garner police crashed a car into the front of a home Monday night, police said.

The incident began at 7:24 p.m. when Garner police tried to pull over a car for a moving violation along Benson Road at Lakeside Drive, according to Garner police spokesman Lt. Kevan Anderson.

The man driving the car then sped off. A short chase took place and the driver went through the front yard of a home and crashed into the front of a brick home, Anderson said.

The home sustained minor structural damage. The car was also damaged.

The man who was driving and a woman who was a passenger in the car ran from the crash scene, Anderson said.

They were both soon caught, he said.

No injuries were reported.