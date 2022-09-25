RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man in front of a Raleigh restaurant were injured when the driver of a pickup truck veered off the street and hit a parked car Sunday evening, police said.

The incident was reported at 8:20 p.m. at 105 Oberlin Road, which is the location of Players’ Retreat restaurant, according to Raleigh police.

The driver of a pickup truck was traveling on Oberlin Road near Hillsborough Street when he veered off to the right and the truck hit a parked car, police said.

The collision injured two people who were standing just off the sidewalk where cars typically park along the road, according to police.

The two victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said they are not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, a tree appeared to have been knocked down. A one-way sign was also down and damaged. Another sign in a nearby traffic circle was also knocked down and some bushes were flattened.

No charges have been filed as of late Sunday night.