Raleigh police after the shooting on Schenly Drive Thursday. Photo by Marcus Wilson/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman were injured in a drive-by shooting just south of downtown Raleigh on Thursday, police say.

Around 3 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Schenly Drive. Police say multiple gunshots were fired into a mobile home in a mobile home park.

A man was treated on the scene for his injuries. A woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say the shooting may be related to an ongoing dispute, according to Raleigh police.

Raleigh police say the suspect took off in a vehicle.

There were at least six Raleigh police cars at the scene after the shooting. Crime scene tape was also up blocking part of a street in the mobile home park.

Marcus Wilson/CBS 17

There was no other information available.