Woman rammed car into Raleigh home, then trooper’s cruiser, sheriff’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 57-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after ramming her car into a home and a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper’s cruiser, according to a release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Thursday shortly after 6 p.m. along the 4500 block of Jones Sausage Road. A NCSHP trooper was first to arrive at the scene.

The trooper witnessed Patricia Erwin ram her cal into a home. She then proceeded to run the car into the side of the trooper’s vehicle, the release said.

(Courtesy of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office)

“It took several minutes for deputies and troopers to remove the suspect from the vehicle because she was armed and threatened to harm herself,” the release read.

Erwin was taken into custody and taken to WakeMed. No officers were injured, the release said.

Erwin faces “several charges including assault on a law enforcement officer,” the release said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now