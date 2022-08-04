RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police responded to the 2200 block of Valley Edge Drive Thursday night after a woman rammed her car into a house at least four times, a CBS 17 crew on-scene confirmed.

Police said a woman got into an altercation with neighbors and then drove into a house on Valley Edge Drive.

Neighbors told CBS 17 the woman, who is in her 30s, got into an altercation with a juvenile before repeatedly driving into the curb and hitting the front door of the home with her white toyota camry at least four times.

At this time police have not released the name of the woman or said whether charges will be filed.

The identity of the child will not be released.