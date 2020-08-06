Woman reported missing in Durham found dead inside car in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A woman who was reported missing in Durham has been found dead inside a car in Raleigh, police said.
The woman, identified as 34-year-old Kiffiney Sherelle Keith, was found dead just after 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in a car in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Barwell Park Drive, Raleigh police said.
Keith was reported missing on July 29, police said.
If you have any information on this case, police ask that you call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
