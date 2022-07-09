WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was rescued from rushing flood waters after her car stalled in deep water along a water-covered street in Wake County Saturday night.

Heavy rains brought flooding to many areas of the Triangle and flooded a pond near Countrywood Lane about two miles northwest of Wendell and a mile northeast of Knightdale, according to Brian Amerson, a battalion chief for the Wendell Fire Department.

Around 8:45 p.m., a woman in her 30s was driving a four-door sedan along the road and then drove into water, Amerson said.

The woman’s car went partially off the road. Soon, the woman found herself in rushing flood waters and the car stopped, he said.

The woman was afraid to get out amid the rushing flood waters, according to Amerson.

She called 911 and a swift water rescue team came and deployed a boat to help her.

However, she was able to walk out with the help of rescuers, Amerson said.

The woman was not injured.