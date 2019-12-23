Woman robbed by armed man while getting out of car on Raleigh street, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was robbed by an armed man while getting out of her car in Raleigh Sunday night, police said.

The armed robbery occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 3800-block of Bonneville Court, according to authorities. Bonneville Court is just off New Hope Church Road in northeast Raleigh.

Police said the woman was getting out of her car when a man approached her and demanded her pocketbook. The man was armed with either a knife or gun, according to police.

The woman had her pocketbook taken and the man drove off in a black sedan, officials said.

The woman was not injured and there’s no suspect description available.

