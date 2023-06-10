RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies said they are investigating after a woman was shot early Saturday morning in Wake County.

At about 5 a.m., deputies said they were called to the 6800 block of Forestville Road in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they said they found a woman shot.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said several Wake County deputies and Knightdale police officers put up crime scene tape in the middle of the road.

Our crew also said police were blocking off the road near the Old Crews Road intersection.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

Deputies said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

They said they continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Forestville Road near Old Knight Road is closed in both directions until about 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.