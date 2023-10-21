RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman seriously injured.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, a call regarding a shooting on Sawyer Road near McMackin Street came in around 12:22 a.m.

Once on scene, responding officers found a woman with serious injuries. She was taken to WakeMed for treatment, police said.

The Raleigh Police Department said no one is currently in custody in relation to the incident. The investigation is active and ongoing.