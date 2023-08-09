RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wednesday outside the Wake County Human Services that left a woman with serious injuries.

Around 1:05 p.m. police responded to the shooting at 220 Swinburne St. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital where she is currently stabilized at the hospital.

Officers and detectives are currently on the scene collecting evidence and determining the cause of this incident.

The suspect is a female and police are currently looking for her.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back later for updates.